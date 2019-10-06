SmackDown Women's Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

Back from a break and out first comes Charlotte Flair as the pyro goes off. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is out next. We get a look at the other international announce teams in the arena. The camera cuts backstage to Carmella helping R-Truth regain the WWE 24/7 Title by decking Tamina Snuka from behind. Sho Funaki tried to protect Snuka from Truth but Carmella hit her from behind. Truth and Carmella run off together. We go back to the ring for formal introductions from Hamilton.

Bayley and Flair go at it now. Flair gets the upperhand and goes to work. Bayley tries for a crossbody but Flair moves and Bayley lands hard. Flair with a Boston Crab now. Bayley gets the bottom rope and breaks the hold. Bayley ends up turning it around with a poke to the eye. Bayley mounts Flair with strikes for a 2 count. Bayley works Flair over in the corner but runs into a knee. Flair with a big clothesline. Flair with big chops and a throw, then a kip up for a pop.

Bayley turns it around and works Flair over on the outside now. Bayley brings Flair back into the ring and focuses on the leg and knee now. Bayley wraps Flair's leg around the ring post and comes back in for a 1 count. Bayley with a half-Crab now. Flair rolls her into a pin attempt. Bayley turns it back around and launches her into the ropes for a 2 count. Bayley mocks Flair and goes for a Figure Four but Flair counters for a pin attempt. Flair drops Bayley from the apron with a big boot. Flair wraps Bayley's leg around the ring post a few times now. Flair brings it back in and nails a chop block, then kicks the knee out again. Flair kicks the knee out one more time. Bayley counters in the corner but Flair hits a backbreaker and a Natural Selection for a close 2 count as Bayley grabs the bottom rope.

Flair ends up going for a top rope moonsault but Bayley gets her knees up. Bayley kicks Flair in the face and follows to the floor. Flair counters and hits a fall-away slam on the floor. The referee checks on Bayley as she yells out. Flair slams Bayley's leg into the ring a few times as the referee counts. Flair brings it back into the ring and goes for the Figure Four. Bayley rolls her up for a 2 count. Bayley catches a big boot and covers for the pin, using the ropes for leverage. The referee catches her.

Bayley argues with the referee and Flair nails a big boot. They tangle. Flair applies the Figure Four and bridges into the Figure Eight. Bayley taps out.

Winner and New SmackDown Women's Champion: Charlotte Flair

