WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match: Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

We go to the ring and pyro goes off as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are out first. The Kabuki Warriors are out next, Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Sane starts off with Cross. Sane offers her hand and Cross shakes but Sane pulls her in and rocks Bliss on the apron. Sane unloads on Cross and slams her into Asuka's boot. Cross gets double teamed as Asuka comes in. Asuka with a Hip Attack on Bliss on the apron and a sliding kick to Cross for a 2 count. Cross fights off both opponents and in comes Bliss.

Bliss goes to work on Asuka and drops knees to the gut, then a moonsault. Bliss with more offense and a 2 count. Bliss sends Cross into Asuka in the corner. Bliss slaps Asuka. Cross takes Asuka down for a 2 count. Asuka and Cross go at it now. Cross traps Asuka in the apron cover and unloads. Bliss joins in for the double team. Sane goes to make the save but Bliss stops her. Asuka with a huge shot to Bliss. Asuka keeps control on the outside and brings Bliss back in for a close 2 count.

Sane tags back in and takes control of Bliss as the referee warns her on the ropes. Asuka comes back in and works Bliss around for a few minutes. Cross tries to rally for her. Asuka with an ankle lock on Bliss in the middle of the ring now. Bliss breaks it but Asuka pulls her back for another leg submission. Asuka goes into a half Crab. Bliss eventually breaks it but Asuka slams her to the mat. Sane tags back in and unloads on Bliss as some fans chant for Cross. Sane with a thumb to the eyes of Cross and a sliding clothesline to Bliss. Sane covers but the referee doesn't see it as he's dealing with Cross. Sane with another pin attempt.

The Network cuts out and comes back to Bliss kicking Sane away and nailing a cannonball on her from the apron. Asuka spits green mist in Cross' face and kicks her to cover for the pin and the titles.

Winners and New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: Asuka and Kairi Sane

