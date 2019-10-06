Randy Orton vs. Ali

We go to the ring and out first comes Randy Orton. Ali is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Orton takes control first and works Ali around by his arm. Orton takes it to the corner and chops Ali down. Orton takes it to the opposite corner for an uppercut and another big chop. Ali fights back with chops of his own. Orton with a thumb to the eye. Orton runs into a boot. Ali goes to the top but Orton sends him to the floor. Ali lands hard on the outside.

Orton works Ali over on the floor and slams him on top of the announce table, and again. Ali makes it back in but Orton stomps away on him. Orton tosses Ali back out to the floor. Orton takes apart the announce table and goes to slam Ali but it's blocked. Ali dropkicks Orton as the referee counts. Orton launches Ali hard into the ring post. Orton brings it back in for more offense and a 2 count. Orton keeps Ali grounded with his legs wrapped around him now.

Ali focuses on the knee and fights free. Orton takes him right back down. More back and forth now. Ali mounts offense with strikes. Orton kicks him in the injured ribs. Orton goes back to the floor for a breather. Orton runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, sending Orton over the announce table. Ali unloads on Orton against the barrier now. Orton turns it around and brings it in but Ali kicks him in the face.

Ali counters again and kicks Orton from the apron. Ali with a Facebuster for a close 2 count. Orton keeps control and catches Ali in a powerslam. Orton talks some trash and Ali drops him with a spinning heel kick. Ali goes to the top for the 054 but rolls through. Ali blocks the RKO. Ali nails a big tornado DDT from the corner. Ali goes to the top but misses as Orton moves. Orton goes on and hits the second rope draping DDT for a pop. Orton drops and hits the mat. Ali blocks the RKO and rolls Orton for a 2 count. Ali with a kick to the face from the apron. Ali rolls but Orton catches him with the RKO outta nowhere. Orton covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Randy Orton

This is from our live coverage of WWE Hell In a Cell. To access our full HIAC coverage, click here.