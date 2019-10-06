Tornado Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper

We go back to the ring and out first comes Roman Reigns as the pyro goes off. Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Daniel Bryan is out next. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper are out next together.

The bell rings and they go at it. Rowan and Bryan brawl while Reigns and Harper go at it. Reigns ends up sending Harper out but Rowan sends Roman out. Bryan drops Rowan and kips up. Bryan runs and dives out onto Harper. Harper sells a knee injury. Rowan grabs Bryan but Reigns nails a Superman Punch on Rowan. Bryan works on Harper's knee now. Harper turns it around on Bryan against the barrier.

Reigns brings Rowan back into the ring and works him over. Rowan drops Reigns with a big dropkick. Rowan runs for a splash but Roman moves out of the way. Reigns with a Samoan Drop to Rowan for a close 2 count. Reigns calls for a Spear on Rowan but Harper runs in with a superkick to drop Reigns mid-move. Harper covers Reigns for a 2 count. Reigns gets slammed and Rowan covers for a 2 count. Harper and Rowan take turns on Reigns in the corner now. Bryan runs in and decks them both but they double team him. Reigns rocks Harper and then Rowan as Bryan gets sent out of the ring. Rowan and Harper beat Reigns down in the corner.

Harper sends Bryan into the barrier. Rowan with a running crossbody to Reigns on the floor. Rowan grabs half of the steel steps and Harper whips Reigns into them. They leave Reigns out on the floor and double team Bryan in the corner. Rowan puts Bryan on his shoulders as Harper goes to the top. Reigns rocks Harper and Bryan rolls Rowan for a 2 count. Rowan drops Bryan and talks trash. Bryan goes for the LeBell Lock in the middle of the ring as fans pop. Harper breaks it up. Harper and Rowan double team Bryan some more for another close 2 count.

Bryan fights off another double team and sends Rowan into the post. Bryan and Harper go at it. Harper catches Bryan with a Michinoku Driver but Reigns makes the save. Rowan brings Reigns out but Reigns fights back in and goes to work on Harper. Bryan focuses on Harper's arm now, working him over in the corner. Bryan dropkicks Harper's hurt knee out. Bryan with "yes!" kicks to Harper now. Harper ducks and shoves Bryan. Rowan pulls Bryan out of the ring but Reigns nails a Drive By on Rowan. Harper dives and sends Reigns into the announce table. Everyone is down on the outside now.

Harper and Rowan take apart all three of the announce tables now. They double team Bryan and send him face-first into the edge of the apron. Rowan slams Reigns on the floor. Rowan slams Harper onto Reigns. Rowan takes apart the barrier and drives it into Reigns' face, sending him into the crowd. Rowan places Bryan on the main announce table. Harper waits on top of it. Rowan climbs up with them. Bryan counters and sends Harper off the announce table. Reigns leaps up out of nowhere and puts Rowan through the right announce table with a big Spear. Reigns immediately clutches his knee and yells out.

Bryan and Harper are in the ring now. Bryan with a running dropkick to Harper, and another and a third. Harper is still standing. Bryan takes Harper to the top for a hurricanrana but Harper turns it into a powerbomb for a close 2 count. Harper with a Dragon suplex and another. Bryan counters and Reigns hits a Superman Punch on Harper. Bryan with a running knee to Harper. Reigns follows up with a Spear for the pin to win.

Winners: Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan

