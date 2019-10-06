Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring for tonight's main event and out first comes WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins with pyro. Rollins approaches the Cell and looks at it before entering. Out next comes "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt with his head lantern. Wyatt enters the ring and poses as Rollins stares him down.

The bell rings and it looks like they're keeping the red light on from above. Wyatt slams Rollins first but turns his back and walks away, allowing Rollins to attack. Rollins ends up going under the ring for a kendo stick as Wyatt watches from the ring. Rollins brings it in and nails Wyatt in the gut but it does nothing. Rollins with another stick shot but Wyatt just eats them. Wyatt charges and gets kicked. Rollins comes off the top but Wyatt catches him and slams him.

Wyatt keeps control and works Rollins around on the floor now. Wyatt launches Rollins into the Cell wall a few times. Wyatt rocks Rollins against the ring post and charges, knocking him back into the steel. Wyatt sends Rollins into the steel steps now. Rollins gets launched into another set of steps. Wyatt goes under the ring for weapons but Rollins unloads on him with half of the steps. Rollins brings a table from under the ring now. Rollins brings it in the ring and dives back out, sending Wyatt into the steel.

Rollins goes back in and out for another dive. Rollins sends Wyatt into the steps. Rollins returns to the ring and stands the table up. Rollins goes for a third dive but Wyatt catches him and delivers a Sister Abigail into the side of the Cell. Wyatt yells out and some fans pop. Wyatt brings it back into the ring as a "Yowie! Wowie!" chant breaks out. Wyatt follows goes to put Rollins through the table with a Uranage but Rollins fights free. Rollins kicks Wyatt onto the table. Rollins goes to the top and hits a big Frogsplash through the table. Rollins is unable to cover for the pin. Wyatt gets up first and Rollins can't believe it. Rollins attacks and hits the Stomp but Wyatt gets right back up.

Rollins goes right in for more offense but Wyatt decks him and hits Sister Abigail for a close 2 count. Wyatt mounts Rollins and pounds on him. Wyatt keeps Rollins down and twists his neck, leaving him laying. The referee checks on Rollins as Wyatt watches and laughs.

Wyatt brings a massive mallet from under the ring and stalks Rollins with it, then uses it to ram Rollins back into the steel. Rollins with a pair of superkicks, and a third. Rollins with a Stomp into the mallet. Rollins follows Wyatt back in. Rollins springboards in with a knee to the face but Wyatt takes it. Rollins springboards in with another knee and Wyatt is still standing. Rollins with a superkick and another but Wyatt just goes down to one knee. Rollins with another big Stomp. Rollins with another Stomp, and another as some fans boo now.

Rollins with a Pedigree in the middle of the ring, and another Stomp. Rollins covers but Wyatt immediately kicks out. Rollins is shocked. Rollins with more offense but Wyatt is just taking it. Rollins delivers more Stomps but Wyatt keeps coming, but slower each time. Wyatt is finally down after another Stomp. Rollins brings a steel chair from under the ring. Rollins brings the chair in and Wyatt is laid out on his back. Rollins stands over Wyatt and hits him in the head with a chair shot. Wyatt immediately kicks out and Rollins can't believe it.

Rollins brings a ladder into the ring now. Rollins places the chair over Wyatt's head. Rollins drives the chair into Wyatt's face with the ladder but Wyatt kicks out at 2. Wyatt is still on his back. Rollins goes under the ring but can't find the weapon he wants. Rollins brings a tool box into the ring now. Rollins places the ladder on Wyatt's face and the chair. He grabs the tool box and starts beating on Wyatt with it, over and over on the chair and ladder, and Wyatt's face. Fans boo Rollins. Rollins puts the tool box on top of the ladder and chair on Wyatt's face now. Rollins goes back under the ring and this time grabs Triple H's sledgehammer.

Rollins brings the sledgehammer back in and goes to swing but the referee stops him, trying to talk him out of it. Rollins swings the sledgehammer and hits the debris on top of Wyatt's head. The referee immediately calls for the bell as the boos pick up.

Winner by DQ: The Fiend

This is from our live coverage of WWE Hell In a Cell. To access our full HIAC coverage, click here.