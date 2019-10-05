WWE's NXT ticket website is advertising the Mae Young Classic will be returning for tapings on November 2 and 3 at Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida. As of this writing, tickets have not yet gone on sale. No word yet on when the episodes will stream.

This will be the third year for the all-women's tournament as WWE has held two previous in 2018 and 2017.

Kairi Sane defeated Shayna Bazler in the finals of the first tournament. Toni Storm won the second after beating Io Shirai.

Back in August, Triple H confirmed the Mae Young Classic would be returning this year, just a bit later than usual.

"The bandwidth of sometime things happening, when you talk about just around the corner as we are coming into the middle of August, just around the corner, you're talking about massive shifts to Fox and massive shifts with RAW with USA Network, and all of that, trying to ramp up for all of it, and how that all works," Triple H said. "You know, you've heard it said, I've said it here before, that when one piece shifts, it's like dominoes, right? It moves everything and in our business it's absolutely that way. So, when we shift to Fox it changes everything about SmackDown as a brand, and where it goes and how it routes, and everything. It shifts RAW a little bit, it moves all the pieces so there's a lot of prep that happens to that.

"So, a little bit of some stuff got pushed to a little bit later in the year this year, and the planning stages, just because of bandwidth of trying to get it all done, all in the right period of time ... There's tons of things happening all at once and then right after that you're shifting into the Fox and USA shifts, which are epic events in and of themselves. There's so much planning that's going around it, so some of it just got delayed until a little bit later in the year, but there will be announcements around Mae Young Classic and everything coming up soon."