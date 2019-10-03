- Above is the the WWE 2K20 "Step Inside" Trailer. The trailer features cover Superstars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns in action alongside a roster including the Four Horsewomen, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Charlotte Flair and Bray Wyatt's "The Fiend".

- This week, WWE launched official playlists available on Apple Music that you can check out here.

- Triple H recently talked about the WWE Cruiserweight division possibly blending in with NXT and having the Cruiserweight Championship move under the NXT brand. That change went into effect this week, as the WWE Cruiserweight Championship has been re-branded as the NXT Cruiserweight Championship on WWE.com.