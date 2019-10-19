- The above video is a WWE 2K20 mashup from the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. In the video, Liv Morgan comes out to the ring to The Fiend's entrance.

- WWE on Fox announced tonight that they created a Facebook group. They tweeted, "Hey @WWEUniverse, We've just opened an official @WWEonFOX Facebook Group so that we can talk all things @WWE with all of you. Come join us and let's have some fun."

The group can be found by clicking here.

Hey @WWEUniverse,



We've just opened an official @WWEonFOX Facebook Group so that we can talk all things @WWE with all of you. Come join us and let's have some fun. ????



??: https://t.co/azsiOuUcwq pic.twitter.com/pzxuyzq4Om — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 20, 2019

- WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Trish Stratus took a photo together while at the Dallas Fan Days convention.

Beth Phoenix tweeted the below photo of the two being restrained and wrote, "Old habits die hard."