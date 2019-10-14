The big news coming out of the Sixth Round on Night Two of the 2019 WWE Draft is that Liv Morgan is headed to RAW. Several Superstars are staying on their brands, including Rey Mysterio and Elias.

Stephanie McMahon made the following Draft pick announcements for the Sixth Round on tonight's RAW, which is the last of the night:

* Rey Mysterio is staying on RAW

* Chad Gable is staying on SmackDown

* Titus O'Neil is staying on RAW

* Elias is staying on SmackDown

* Liv Morgan is going to RAW

