The big news coming out of the Fifth Round on Night Two of the 2019 WWE Draft is that The Miz and King Baron Corbin are going to SmackDown, while WWE 205 Live Superstar Akira Tozawa is going to RAW.

Stephanie McMahon made the following Draft pick announcements for the Fifth Round on tonight's RAW:

* Samoa Joe is staying on RAW

* The Miz is going to SmackDown

* Akira Tozawa is going to RAW

* King Baron Corbin is going to SmackDown

* Shelton Benjamin is going to RAW

