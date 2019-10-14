The big news coming out of the Third Round on Night Two of the 2019 WWE Draft is that Erick Rowan and WWE 205 Live Superstar Humberto Carrillo will be going to RAW.

Stephanie McMahon made the following Draft pick announcements for the Third Round on tonight's RAW:

* Cedric Alexander is staying on RAW

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn are staying on SmackDown

* Humberto Carrillo is going to RAW

* Ali is staying on SmackDown

* Erick Rowan is going to RAW

