The big news coming out of the Fourth Round on Night Two of the 2019 WWE Draft is that the team of WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth and Carmella is no more. Carmella is staying on SmackDown while Truth is going to RAW.

Stephanie McMahon made the following Draft pick announcements for the Fourth Round on tonight's RAW:

* Buddy Murphy is going to RAW

* Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are going to SmackDown

* Jinder Mahal is going to RAW

* Carmella is staying on SmackDown

* WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth is going to RAW

