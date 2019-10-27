As reported earlier today, NXT star Jordan Myles called out both Vince McMahon and Triple H over his t-shirt design on social media. Myles was angry about his first t-shirt design because of how racially insensitive it was.

Jordan Myles had tweeted, "They'll regret making this...#ForTheCulture I will keep posting this till my voice is heard. I'm not sorry for anything I say or do. Representation is important. If this is @VinceMcMahon & @TripleH 'vision' of me then this is a slap in the face to EVERY African American performer, fan, and supporter."

According to PWInsider, WWE has just released a statement about the incident:

Albert Hardie Jr. (aka Jordan Myles) approved this t-shirt for sale. As always, we work collaboratively with all of our performers to develop logos and merchandise designs and get their input and approval before proceeding. This was the same process with Albert, and we responded swiftly once he later requested that the logo/t-shirt be redesigned. No t-shirts were sold.



