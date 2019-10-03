AEW Dynamite premiered last night on TNT against WWE NXT on USA Network. As we previously reported, early indicators seemed to suggest a ratings victory for AEW.

WWE sent Wrestling Inc. the following statement regarding the AEW Dynamite premiere, congratulating the organization for a successful debut while noting "this is a marathon, not a one-night sprint":

"Congratulations to AEW on a successful premiere. The real winners of last night's head-to-head telecasts of NXT on USA Network and AEW on TNT are the fans, who can expect Wednesday nights to be a competitive and wild ride as this is a marathon, not a one-night sprint."

We will have final ratings for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT this afternoon.