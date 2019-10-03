Last night, AEW Dynamite (results here) and WWE NXT (results here) went head-to-head for the first time. Today's big question: who won week one in the ratings?

Ryan Glasspiegel of The Big Lead is reporting the overnight ratings from Nielsen has AEW at a 0.7 and NXT at 0.5. Final ratings and viewership will be out later this afternoon.

As noted, it was reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that, albeit a small sample, Playstation Vue's streaming service showed Dynamite had three times the amount of viewers that NXT had.

For AEW, Jake Hager (fka WWE's Jack Swagger) made his debut for the promotion. On NXT, Tommaso Ciampa and Finn Balor both made their returns (here and here).