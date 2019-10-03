Wednesday night saw the first head-to-head battle between WWE NXT on USA Network and AEW Dynamite on TNT. Full television ratings for both shows will be out this afternoon we will post them when they are available.

There are some early numbers for the shows. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that he had viewership data for both shows on the PlayStation Vue streaming service. While it is a small sample, on that service, AEW Dynamite had three times the amount of viewers of WWE NXT. The demographics for that service definitely appear to lean towards AEW, as Dynamite was the third most watched show of the day on PlayStation Vue.

On Google Trends, AEW had 140,000 searches while NXT under 20,000. It should be noted that Google Trends don't always translate with ratings. AEW's Google Trend numbers were actually 70% of RAW.

Here on Wrestling Inc., our AEW Dynamite coverage received more than twice the views of our NXT coverage. In terms of comments, the AEW show did nearly 5,000 comments while NXT received around 300.

Make sure to check back here this afternoon when the final AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT television ratings are in.