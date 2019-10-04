Tonight's WWE SmackDown FOX premiere and 20th Anniversary special opened up with a thirty-minute Kickoff pre-show at 7:30pm ET, hosted by Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

As seen below, the Kickoff pre-show began with a comedy video from FOX studios. The video featured Michael Strahan giving a tour to RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Braun Strowman, Terry Bradshaw and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt were also featured.

The pre-show also featured Renee and Booker calling on The New Day's Big E and Xavier Woods to help them with the reveal of the new SmackDown set and stage, which has received rave reviews from most fans so far. You can also see that reveal below.

You can see both videos along with more shots of the stage below: