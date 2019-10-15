The time has finally arrived as Vince McMahon's XFL is starting to take shape. They announced the names of the teams that will be competing this upcoming season, as well as the broadcasts that will be sharing coverage for the masses. All that is missing are the players.

The XFL Draft starts today, October 15th at 10 a.m. ET and continues tomorrow, October 16th. Players from around the world received an invitation to become a part of the rebooted league. The draft will be phased the following way:

1. Skill Players (QB, RB, WR, TE)

2. Offensive Line (OT, OG, OC)

3. Defensive Front Seven (DL, LB)

4. Defensive Backfield (CB, NB, SS, FS)

5. Open Draft (In addition to P/K/LS, all remaining players after positional drafts will be available)

The D.C. Defenders will have the first pick when it comes to the skill-position players. In Phases 1-4, each team will get to choose ten players, resulting in 40 players. Phase five is when teams can choose the remaining members of the roster. To make things interesting, the XFL will be going through a "snake" format; the team selecting first in the first round will pick eighth in the second round, first in the third, and so on. As of today, the XFL will be going through faces one through three.

The XFL has already announced the Tier One Quarterback situation:

Round One



1) D.C. Defenders - Rashard Davis - WR - James Madison

2) Houston Roughnecks - Connor Cook - QB - Michigan State

3) New York Guardians - DeAngelo Yancey - WR - Purdue

4) Dallas Renegades - Jeff Badet - WR - Oklahoma

5) Tampa Bay Vipers - Nick Truesdell - TE - Grand Rapids JC

6) St. Louis BattleHawks - Christine Michael - RB - Texas A&M

7) Seattle Dragons - Trey Williams - RB - Texas A&M

8) Los Angeles Wildcats - Elijah Hood - RB - North Carolina

Round Two



9) Los Angeles Wildcats - Rashad Ross - WR - Arizona State

10) Seattle Dragons - Kenneth Farrow - RB - Houston

11) St. Louis BattleHawks - Brogan Roback - QB - Eastern Michigan

12) Tampa Bay Vipers - Seantavius Jones - WR - Valdosta State

13) Dallas Renegades - TommyLee Lewis - WR- Northern Illinois

14) New York Guardians - Mekale McKay- WR - Cincinnati

15) Houston Roughnecks - Kahlil Lewis - WR - Cincinnati

16) D.C. Defenders - Tre McBride - WR - William & Mary

Round Three

17) D.C. Defenders - Jhurell Pressley - RB - New Mexico

18) Houston Roughnecks - Sammie Coates - WR - Auburn

19) New York Guardians - Tanner Gentry - WR - Wyoming

20) Dallas Renegades - Cameron Artis-Payne - RB - Auburn

21) Tampa Bay Vipers - De'Veon Smith - RB - Michigan

22) St. Louis BattleHawks - De'Mornay Pierson-El - WR - Nebraska

23) Seattle Dragons - Fred Ross - WR - Mississippi State

24) Los Angeles Wildcats - Nelson Spruce - WR - Colorado

Round Four



25) Los Angeles Wildcats - Brandon Barnes - TE Alabama State

26) Seattle Dragons - Jace Amaro - TE - Texas Tech

27) St. Louis BattleHawks - Daian Washington - WR - Missouri

28) Tampa Bay Vipers - Jalen Tolliver - WR - Arkansas-Monticello

29) Dallas Renegades - Stacy Coley - WR - Miami

30) New York Guardians - Tim Cook - RB - Oregon State

31) Houston Roughnecks - Kyle Hicks - RB - Texas Christian

32) D.C. Defenders - DeAndre Thompkins - WR - Penn State

Round Five



33) D.C. Defenders - Khari Lee - TE - Bowie State

34) Houston Roughnecks - Deontez Alexander - WR - Franklin College

35) New York Guardians - Demarcus Ayers - WR - Houston

36) Dallas Renegades - Sean Price - TE - South Florida

37) Tampa Bay Vipers - Quinton Flowers - RB - South Florida

38) St. Louis BattleHawks - Wes Saxton - TE - South Alabama

39) Seattle Dragons - Keenan Reynolds - WR - Navy

40) Los Angeles Wildcats - Larry Rose - RB - New Mexico State

Round Six

41) Los Angeles Wildcats - KD Cannon - WR - Baylor

42) Seattle Dragons - Evan Rodriguez - TE Temple

43) St. Louis BattleHawks - Marcus Lucas - WR - Missouri

44) Tampa Bay Vipers - Cole Wick - TE - Incarnate Word

45) Dallas Renegades - Kelvin McNight - WR - Samford

46) New York Guardians - EJ Bibbs - TE Iowa State

47) Houston Roughnecks - Cam Phillips - WR - Virginia Tech

48) D.C. Defenders - Orson Charles - TE - Georgia

Round Seven



49) D.C. Defenders - Donnel Pumphrey - RB - San Diego State

50) Houston Roughnecks - Jalen Saunders - WR - Oklahoma

51) New York Guardians - Keith Tobrigdge - TE - Louisville

52) Dallas Renegades - Philip Nelson - QB - East Carolina

53) Tampa Bay Vipers - Rannell Hall - WR - Central Florida

54) St. Louis BattleHawks - Matt Jones - RB - Florida

55) Seattle Dragons - Kasen Williams - WR - Washington

56) Los Angeles Wildcats - Martez Carter - RB - Grambling State

Round Eight



57) Los Angeles Wildcats - Keyarris Garrett - WR - Tulsa

58) Seattle Dragons - John Santiago - WR - North Dakota

59) St. Louis BattleHawks - Ishmael Hyman - WR - James Madison

60) Tampa Bay Vipers - Reece Horn - WR - Indianapolis

61) Dallas Renegades - Lance Dunbar - RB - North Texas

62) New York Guardians - Justin Stockton - RB - Texas Tech

63) Houston Roughnecks - Devin Gray - WR - Cincinnati

64) D.C. Defenders - Max McCaffrey - WR - Duke

