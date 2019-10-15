The time has finally arrived as Vince McMahon's XFL is starting to take shape. They announced the names of the teams that will be competing this upcoming season, as well as the broadcasts that will be sharing coverage for the masses. All that is missing are the players.
The XFL Draft starts today, October 15th at 10 a.m. ET and continues tomorrow, October 16th. Players from around the world received an invitation to become a part of the rebooted league. The draft will be phased the following way:
1. Skill Players (QB, RB, WR, TE)
2. Offensive Line (OT, OG, OC)
3. Defensive Front Seven (DL, LB)
4. Defensive Backfield (CB, NB, SS, FS)
5. Open Draft (In addition to P/K/LS, all remaining players after positional drafts will be available)
The D.C. Defenders will have the first pick when it comes to the skill-position players. In Phases 1-4, each team will get to choose ten players, resulting in 40 players. Phase five is when teams can choose the remaining members of the roster. To make things interesting, the XFL will be going through a "snake" format; the team selecting first in the first round will pick eighth in the second round, first in the third, and so on. As of today, the XFL will be going through faces one through three.
The XFL has already announced the Tier One Quarterback situation:
Player selections will be announced on XFL.com, @xfl2020 on Twitter, @xfl on Instagram, and through the social media channels of the eight XFL teams. Stay tuned as Wrestling Inc. will be providing results from the draft.
Round One
1) D.C. Defenders - Rashard Davis - WR - James Madison
2) Houston Roughnecks - Connor Cook - QB - Michigan State
3) New York Guardians - DeAngelo Yancey - WR - Purdue
4) Dallas Renegades - Jeff Badet - WR - Oklahoma
5) Tampa Bay Vipers - Nick Truesdell - TE - Grand Rapids JC
6) St. Louis BattleHawks - Christine Michael - RB - Texas A&M
7) Seattle Dragons - Trey Williams - RB - Texas A&M
8) Los Angeles Wildcats - Elijah Hood - RB - North Carolina
Round Two
9) Los Angeles Wildcats - Rashad Ross - WR - Arizona State
10) Seattle Dragons - Kenneth Farrow - RB - Houston
11) St. Louis BattleHawks - Brogan Roback - QB - Eastern Michigan
12) Tampa Bay Vipers - Seantavius Jones - WR - Valdosta State
13) Dallas Renegades - TommyLee Lewis - WR- Northern Illinois
14) New York Guardians - Mekale McKay- WR - Cincinnati
15) Houston Roughnecks - Kahlil Lewis - WR - Cincinnati
16) D.C. Defenders - Tre McBride - WR - William & Mary
Round Three
17) D.C. Defenders - Jhurell Pressley - RB - New Mexico
18) Houston Roughnecks - Sammie Coates - WR - Auburn
19) New York Guardians - Tanner Gentry - WR - Wyoming
20) Dallas Renegades - Cameron Artis-Payne - RB - Auburn
21) Tampa Bay Vipers - De'Veon Smith - RB - Michigan
22) St. Louis BattleHawks - De'Mornay Pierson-El - WR - Nebraska
23) Seattle Dragons - Fred Ross - WR - Mississippi State
24) Los Angeles Wildcats - Nelson Spruce - WR - Colorado
Round Four
25) Los Angeles Wildcats - Brandon Barnes - TE Alabama State
26) Seattle Dragons - Jace Amaro - TE - Texas Tech
27) St. Louis BattleHawks - Daian Washington - WR - Missouri
28) Tampa Bay Vipers - Jalen Tolliver - WR - Arkansas-Monticello
29) Dallas Renegades - Stacy Coley - WR - Miami
30) New York Guardians - Tim Cook - RB - Oregon State
31) Houston Roughnecks - Kyle Hicks - RB - Texas Christian
32) D.C. Defenders - DeAndre Thompkins - WR - Penn State
Round Five
33) D.C. Defenders - Khari Lee - TE - Bowie State
34) Houston Roughnecks - Deontez Alexander - WR - Franklin College
35) New York Guardians - Demarcus Ayers - WR - Houston
36) Dallas Renegades - Sean Price - TE - South Florida
37) Tampa Bay Vipers - Quinton Flowers - RB - South Florida
38) St. Louis BattleHawks - Wes Saxton - TE - South Alabama
39) Seattle Dragons - Keenan Reynolds - WR - Navy
40) Los Angeles Wildcats - Larry Rose - RB - New Mexico State
Round Six
41) Los Angeles Wildcats - KD Cannon - WR - Baylor
42) Seattle Dragons - Evan Rodriguez - TE Temple
43) St. Louis BattleHawks - Marcus Lucas - WR - Missouri
44) Tampa Bay Vipers - Cole Wick - TE - Incarnate Word
45) Dallas Renegades - Kelvin McNight - WR - Samford
46) New York Guardians - EJ Bibbs - TE Iowa State
47) Houston Roughnecks - Cam Phillips - WR - Virginia Tech
48) D.C. Defenders - Orson Charles - TE - Georgia
Round Seven
49) D.C. Defenders - Donnel Pumphrey - RB - San Diego State
50) Houston Roughnecks - Jalen Saunders - WR - Oklahoma
51) New York Guardians - Keith Tobrigdge - TE - Louisville
52) Dallas Renegades - Philip Nelson - QB - East Carolina
53) Tampa Bay Vipers - Rannell Hall - WR - Central Florida
54) St. Louis BattleHawks - Matt Jones - RB - Florida
55) Seattle Dragons - Kasen Williams - WR - Washington
56) Los Angeles Wildcats - Martez Carter - RB - Grambling State
Round Eight
57) Los Angeles Wildcats - Keyarris Garrett - WR - Tulsa
58) Seattle Dragons - John Santiago - WR - North Dakota
59) St. Louis BattleHawks - Ishmael Hyman - WR - James Madison
60) Tampa Bay Vipers - Reece Horn - WR - Indianapolis
61) Dallas Renegades - Lance Dunbar - RB - North Texas
62) New York Guardians - Justin Stockton - RB - Texas Tech
63) Houston Roughnecks - Devin Gray - WR - Cincinnati
64) D.C. Defenders - Max McCaffrey - WR - Duke
Round Nine
