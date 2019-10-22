Last week, a plethora of players were drafted to eight new XFL teams. Now, we finally get a chance to see when these teams will be in action. The XFL announced the full schedule for the entire 2020 season, all the way to the championship game.

Each XFL team will host five home games and the schedules will rely heavily on divisional matchups. The XFL East will feature the DC Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks and Tampa Bay Vipers. The XFL West will consist of the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats and Seattle Dragons.

Four games will be scheduled each week during the regular season. Following Super Bowl LIV on February 2, the first weekend of games (of a 10-week schedule) for the XFL begins on Saturday, February 8 at 2 p.m. ET. The first game will be the DC Defenders hosting the Seattle Dragons on ABC, followed by the Houston Roughnecks hosting the Los Angeles Wildcats at 5 p.m. ET on FOX. The next day, the New York Guardians will be hosting the Tampa Bay Vipers at 2 p.m. ET on FOX, while the the Dallas Renegades host the BattleHawks at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Additionally, Seattle's home opener will be on February 15, LA's will be on the 16th, Tampa Bay's will be on the 22nd and St. Louis's will be on the 23rd. Two premier matchups will happen back-to-back, as New York and Los Angeles meet on February 29 and Houston and Dallas face off on March 1.

Following the regular season, the top teams will battle to determine who will fight for the League Championship on Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m. ET. Prior to that, the Eastern Championship Final will be on Saturday, April 18 (3 p.m. ET on FOX) while the Western Championship Final will be on Sunday, April 19 (3 p.m. ET on ESPN).

Tickets for the XFL's relaunch will be available to the general public on October 24 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.