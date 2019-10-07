WWE Hell In a Cell 2019 was one of the worst received WWE pay-per-views in recent memory.

Most of the matches on the show were announced within the past 24 hours. The main event saw WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins retaining his title over "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt via disqualification... despite it being a Hell In A Cell match.

Immediately after the event, AEW Vice President Matt Jackson sent out a well-timed tweet, writing, "We'll be back Wednesday for a new episode of Dynamite on TNT." Chris Jericho was asked about the main event, and simply replied with a shocked emoji.

