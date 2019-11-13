Impact Wrestling announced today that Impact X-Division Champion Ace Austin will defend his title against Trey at Hard to Kill on January 12.

Trey won a six-way number one contender match on last night's Impact against Rohit Raju, Aiden Prince, Brent Banks, Willie Mack, and Petey Williams.

Hard to Kill will take place from The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas and will stream on FITE and traditional PPV.

Below is the updated card:

* Sami Callihan (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard (Impact World Championship)

* Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey (Impact X-Division Championship)