Impact Wrestling announced today that Impact X-Division Champion Ace Austin will defend his title against Trey at Hard to Kill on January 12.
Trey won a six-way number one contender match on last night's Impact against Rohit Raju, Aiden Prince, Brent Banks, Willie Mack, and Petey Williams.
Hard to Kill will take place from The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas and will stream on FITE and traditional PPV.
Below is the updated card:
* Sami Callihan (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard (Impact World Championship)
* Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey (Impact X-Division Championship)
BREAKING: After victory in the X-Division Six Man last night, @TheTreyMiguel will challenge @The_Ace_Austin for the X-Division Championship on January 12th at Hard to Kill! #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/jMtEERrTYK— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 13, 2019