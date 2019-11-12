On this week's episode of Impact Wrestling, Trey (from the Rascalz) became the No. 1 contender for the X-Division Championship, after taking out five other competitors. He will face Ace Austin for the title at a later date.

In addition, next week, there will be a six-person elimination match to determine who will face Sami Callihan for the Impact World Championship.

The six contenders are:

Michael Elgin vs. Rich Swann vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Moose vs. Daga vs. Brian Cage.

Be sure to tune in to Impact Wrestling at 8 PM EST (on AXS TV and Twitch) next Tuesday to see who will face Callihan at Hard To Kill in January!