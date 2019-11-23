NXT TakeOver: WarGames takes place tonight at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, and numerous NXT stars have been commenting on social media about the upcoming show.

Wrestling Inc. will have full live coverage, beginning at 6:30 pm ET. We will also be live in attendance and posting news on our Twitter account.

The Undisputed Era will be involve in one of the WarGames matches, going up against Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, and a partner yet to be named. NXT Champion Adam Cole on tonight's match: "Tonight, my brothers and I go to War. As Kyle O'Reilly once said, there are no winners, no losers...only the #Undisputed."

Tommaso Ciampa says they have spoken to a fourth member for their match, "We spoke to a potential 4th...No promises were made. If he decides to show up, he's in. If he doesn't, nothing changes. Tonight... WE GO TO WAR."

NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler gave her thoughts as she teams up with Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, and Kay Lee Ray against Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, and Candice LeRae in the second WarGames match. Baszler wrote, "'I love the smell of napalm in the morning.' #WarGames"

Matt Riddle is taking on Finn Balor, "Tonight at #NXTTakeOver, I get to hurt Finn Balor while doing what I love. It's good to be the Bro."

As noted, Johnny Gargano is out of Survivor Series weekend due to a neck injury sustained from an attack by Finn Balor. Gargano commented on missing his first TakeOver since 2016, "First TakeOver weekend I've missed since 2016...Hell of a run. #JohnnyTakeOver [broken heart emoji]"





