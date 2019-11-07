- WWE posted this behind-the-scenes footage of Elias in Dubai for the recent launch of the WWE 2K20 video game. The video also features WWE Al An host Nathalie Mamo. You can read our latest update on Elias' WWE status and return by clicking here.

- WWE stock was down 1.50% today, closing at $54.59 per share. Today's high was $56.27 and the low was $54.55.

- As seen below, WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole has been announced as the special guest for next Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 at 11pm ET. He will join hosts Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to discuss the Survivor Series and "Takeover: WarGames 2019" builds.

On a related note, FOX is also releasing the weekly WWE Backstage studio show as a podcast. This week's premiere podcast has been removed from YouTube for some reason, but you can still find the 34 minute episode on iTunes at this link, and it can be found on other podcast platforms. The first episode mirrors the FS1 show and features Renee, Booker, Christian, Paige, Ryan Satin, Rob Gronkowski, and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and everything that was included on the show. FS1 provided the following timestamps:

-Renee Young, Booker T, Christian, and Paige discuss the NXT takeover of Raw and SmackDown. (00:07) -What's next for The Fiend after winning the Universal Title? What's next for Seth Rollins? (12:06) -Shawn Michaels discusses how the NXT takeover of SmackDown came together, his role in NXT, and more. (17:10) -Ryan Satin delivers news on Alexa Bliss, Randy Orton, and more. (23:08) -Rob Gronkowski recaps his WrestleMania experience, reveals his favorite WWE memories, and more. (26:13) -Social Media Smackdown (30:37)