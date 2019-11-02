- This week's WWE 205 Live episode saw Jack Gallagher defeat an enhancement talent billed as Ray Jazikoff. This was actually Northeast indie talent Ray Jaz, who was a NCAA Division III All-American wrestler from New York University. Above is video from the match.

- The dark match before Friday's WWE SmackDown from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY saw Tamina Snuka defeat indie wrestler Divya Ch, who bills herself as a Fijian Indian wrestler from Canada.

- As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown featured the WWE NXT roster invade the blue brand to set up NXT's involvement against RAW and SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series. This was a late plan as NXT Superstars were flown to Buffalo at the last minute because of the WWE travel issues coming out of Saudi Arabia.

NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and NXT Champion Adam Cole both took to Twitter after the show and reacted with tweets. Baszler and Cole both played prominent roles on the show, which you can read about in our recap here.

Baszler tweeted, "Unapologetic. #WeAreNXT"

Cole added, "System Shocked. @WWEonFOX #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA #BOOM"

You can see their full tweets below: