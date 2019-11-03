AEW has just announced a tag team match for this week's Dynamite. The match announced is AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page.

AEW's full tweet was, "Just days away from #AEWFullGear AEW World Champ Chris Jericho teams with Sammy Guevara to face Kenny Omega and Hangman Page this week on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c @tntdrama."

As reported earlier, also that night Cody Rhodes will be making a career announcement.