Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW's YouTube Channel. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.
Tag Team Match!@RealMMartinez & @SwoleWorld vs Sadie Gibbs & @AllieWrestling
Tag Team Action!#JurassicExpress @boy_myth_legend & @MarkoStunt vs @JANELABABY & @JimmyHavoc
Shawn Spears w/ Tully Blanchard vs Micheal Nakazawa?
Big Swole & Mercedes Martinez vs. Sadie Gibbs & Allie
Joey Janela & Jimmy Havoc vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt)
Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Michael Nakazawa
Also on tonight's episode, MJF joins the commentary table!
