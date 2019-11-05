Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW's YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.

Big Swole & Mercedes Martinez vs. Sadie Gibbs & Allie

Joey Janela & Jimmy Havoc vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt)

Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. Michael Nakazawa

Also on tonight's episode, MJF joins the commentary table!

