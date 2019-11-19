Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW's YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.

Just spoke with production team and the Bucks vs #STRONGHEARTS will be the main event of tomorrow's #AEWDark — 7/6c https://t.co/jnJxZ4lewE https://t.co/dgxuKOCsS3 pic.twitter.com/izYyIgeW64 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 18, 2019

Best Friends (w/Orange Cassidy) vs. Private Party

Riho & Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Big Swole & Kris Statlander

The Young Bucks vs. Strong Hearts (El Lindaman & T-Hawk)

Also on tonight's show, "From Undesirable to Undeniable" w/ Justin Roberts

Lastly, Dustin Rhodes joins on commentary!

Tony Schiavone and Dasha Fuentes welcome fans to another edition of AEW Dark! The first match is announced!

Marq Quen and Trent begin the match. Trent goes for the Northern Lights, Quen kicks out at 2. Trent tags in Chuck Taylor. Taylor sends Quen to the opposite side of the ring. He lands a step-up hurricanrana. Quen goes over and tags in Isiah Kassidy. Taylor tags in Trent. Trent lands a strong chest chop on Kassidy. Private Party work together with a Manhattan Drop. After taking out both Taylor and Trent, Cassidy climbs up to the apron and gives everyone a thumbs up. The crowd breaks out in laughter. Best Friends work together and put Kassidy in a vertical suplex. Kassidy and Best Friends are both in the ring now. Kassidy fights his way free with several forearm exchanges. Taylor bites Kassidy's foot. Trent climbs up to the middle rope to meet Kassidy. Taylor helps Trent with a doomsday superplex on Kassidy. Kassidy flies down hard on the mat.





