Big Swole vs. Shanna

Awesome Kong (w/Brandi Rhodes) vs. Leva Bates

Trent vs. Pentagon Jr.

Kenny Omega Defends the AAA Mega Championship against Jack Evans

Also, Shawn Spears joins the commentary table!

Tony Schiavone welcome fans to another edition of AEW Dark! The first match is announced!

Trent (w/Orange Cassidy) vs. Pentagon Jr.

Pentagon yells out at Trent to hit him. Then he gestures "cero miedo" at him. Pentagon with the leapfrog, followed by several back hits. Trent puts Pentagon in the Northern Lights suplex. Pentagon kicks out. On the apron now, Trent sends Pentagon down to the outside mat with a thrust kick. Pentagon fires back with a superkick. He turns to the audience and yells out "whoo.". Next, Pentagon tells the referee to "shut up" after he starts the count. Pentagon slams Trent face-first into the ring pole. They both make their way back in the ring. Trent reverses a kick with a half-and-half suplex.