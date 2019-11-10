AEW President Tony Khan announced at yesterday's post-Full Gear media scrum that AEW wants to have quarterly PPVs with the next one taking place in early 2020. Double or Nothing 2 will happen again on Memorial Day weekend a the MGM Grand in Las Vega. All Out will also stay in Chicago.

Khan also noted the company wants to head to Canada and London, next year.

There have been stories of AEW Commentator Excalibur and Jimmy Havoc getting into a brawl in front of Khan at a restaurant a few days ago. Khan said it was a "draw at best" and that he'd seen worse at last night's PPV, pretty much downplaying what happened. Khan felt like everything was fine now.

Joey Janela lost to Shawn Spears last night after Spears and Tully Blanchard gave Janela a spiked piledriver on the floor. After the match, Janela remained in the ring where numerous medics, agents, and referees came out to check on Janela. Khan was asked about Janela's status and it sounded like he'd be okay going forward.

"Joey's going to be absolutely okay," Khan confirmed. "I wanted to get everyone to check on him immediately, called for people right away when the referee called for help. Sent people, [Jungleboy] was back there. [Jungleboy] and Joey are super tight, [Jungleboy] wanted to check on Joey, as a friend. He's totally okay and I'll think he'll be at Dynamite in Nashville on Wednesday."

We'll have more from Khan's (and other wrestlers) post-Full Gear media scrums throughout the day. If you missed last night's Full Gear PPV, click here for results.