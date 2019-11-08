AEW has announced their first-ever lists of Top 5 Rankings for the week of November 8, 2019 - one for the women's division, one for the tag team division, and one for the men's division.

It looks like AEW champions will not be included in the rankings. The rankings do include stats on their match records.

As noted earlier in the media call recap with AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes, the rankings will be released each week.

You can see the three sets of rankings below, along with the Twitter graphics for each list:

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of November 8, 2019

1. Emi Sakura (Singles: 1-0, Overall: 2-2)

2. Britt Baker (Singles: 2-1, Overall: 4-2)

3. Hikaru Shida (Singles 2-1, Overall: 3-1)

4. Allie (Singles: 1-2, Overall: 3-2)

5. Nyla Rose (Singles: 1-3, Overall: 2-3)

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of November 8, 2019

1. Cody Rhodes (Singles: 3-0-1, Trios: 0-0, Overall: 4-1-1)

2. PAC (Singles: 3-0-1, Trios: 0-0, Overall: 3-1-1)

3. "Hangman" Adam Page (Singles: 3-2, Trios: 0-0, Overall: 4-4)

4. Kenny Omega (Singles 2-2, Trios: 2-1, Overall: 5-4)

5. Jon Moxley (Singes: 1-0-1, Trios: 0-0, Overall: 1-1-1)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of November 8, 2019

1. The Lucha Bros

Pentagon Jr. (Tag Team: 4-2, Overall: 5-3)

Fenix (Tag Team: 4-2, Overall: 5-3)

2. Private Party

Isiah Kassidy (Tag Team: 3-2, Overall: 3-4)

Marq Quen (Tag Team: 3-2, Overall: 3-4)

3. The Young Bucks

Matt Jackson (Tag Team: 3-2, Overall: 6-3)

Nick Jackson (Tag Team: 3-2, Overall: 6-3)

4. The Dark Order

Stu Grayson (Tag Team: 2-2, Overall: 3-2)

Evil Uno (Tag Team: 2-2, Overall: 3-2)

5. The Best Friends

Trent (Tag Team: 2-3, Overall: 3-5)

Chuck Taylor (Tag Team: 2-3, Overall: 3-4)