Alexa Bliss has been absent from the past couple weeks of TV tapings due to a shoulder injury, according to PWInsider.

Bliss' last appearance in the ring was at WWE Hell in a Cell on October 6 in Sacramento, California where she and Nikki Cross lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles to The Kabuki Warriors. Bliss did a run-in on RAW the next night, but that was the last time she's been on WWE TV.

There is currently not timetable for her return.

Bliss was scheduled to appear at Ringside Fest in New York City this past Sunday, but had to cancel last minute due to a personal matter. She was replaced by WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.