Alexa Bliss joined Xavier Woods in the latest UpUpDownDown Superstar Savepoint to talk about some of her biggest fears, which you can see in the video above. During the conversation, Bliss said one of her fears are earthquakes, noting that The Rock isn't going to help her out if one hits.

"I'm terrified of earthquakes," Bliss admitted. "That's a real fear. The San Andreas fault thing freaks me out—I've seen the movie, I know The Rock isn't coming to save me. You know what I mean? He's not flying in on his helicopter to come get me."

The Rock caught the clip and wrote, "Not true, Lex. I'll def fly in and save you. Xavier on the other hand...he ain't gonna make it."

Woods didn't seem to mind that, because he'd do the same.

"I mean, I can't even be mad at it cause I'd give the same reply if the roles were switched," Woods wrote.

In other Bliss news, her upcoming Ringside Collectibles appearance in New York City on Sunday has been cancelled due to a personal matter. Bliss and Nikki Cross had originally replaced Jeff Hardy for the event. Ricochet, Sasha Banks, and Seth Rollins will also be appearing.

On Twitter, Bliss wrote, "I do apologize I will not be able to attend this event now. Situation was out of my control. The last thing I want to do is disappoint anyone attending & wish I could be there!"

Not true, Lex. I'll def fly in and save you ??.

Xavier on the other hand.. he ain't gonna make it ????????? — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 2, 2019

I mean, I can't even be mad at it cause I'd give the same reply if the roles were switched ?? — Austin Creed's Off Season (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 2, 2019