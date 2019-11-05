Alexa Bliss responded to a question about her career on social media tonight. As reported earlier today, Alexa Bliss has been absent from the past couple weeks of TV tapings due to a shoulder injury.

The question was about if fans think she should cut back on her career because of her recent injuries.

Alexa's reply to the question was, "Maybe try cutting back on the pointless stories & stop worrying about my career. It's just fine."

Below is the question and Alexa's reply on Twitter:

With all the recent injuries Alexa Bliss has suffered, do you think it's time for her to cut back on the amount of dates or step down from being an active wrestler? pic.twitter.com/TGx5McQEPa — Ringside News (@ringsidenews_) November 6, 2019

Maybe try cutting back on the pointless stories & stop worrying about my career. It's just fine https://t.co/zpNt1btovr — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 6, 2019



