With Survivor Series a week from Sunday, WWE has produced a stacked card filled with talent from the main roster and NXT. One of the main matches for the show is NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE U.S. Champion A.J. Styles. There were different plans for that bout, along with the scheduled WWE Championship match that has yet to be announced for the pay-per-view.

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will defend the WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series, which will be made official soon. This comes after The Fiend attacked Bryan in a backstage segment on SmackDown last week.

Meltzer noted that Wyatt was originally scheduled for another match on the show. While it was not confirmed, it is believed that Wyatt would have been facing The Miz and that the angle was going to be filmed on the SmackDown after Crown Jewel several weeks ago, which was ultimately scrapped after most of the roster was stranded in Saudi Arabia due to mechanical issues on their flight.

Nakamura was scheduled to lose the Intercontinental Championship before Survivor Series and be replaced in the triple threat match with Strong and Styles. It's likely that Bryan would have been the one to defeat Nakamura for the title since the two had recently started an angle. As of now, Nakamura is still in the bout with Bryan being moved to the match with Wyatt.

