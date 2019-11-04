It sounds like morale is down at tonight's WWE RAW from the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, NY, according to a new report from @Wrestlevotes.

It was noted by WV that the vibe backstage at RAW is "that of weariness" with a majority of the talents still speaking about the travel debacle coming out of Thursday's WWE Crown Jewel event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It was also speculated that the Saudi debacle is likely a topic that will be discussed behind-the-scenes for a very long time to come.

You can read our latest on the Saudi travel woes by clicking here. As noted, WWE just announced that they have officially expanded their partnership with the Kingdom. You can read that report by clicking here.

It should be noted that there is still no official RAW preview on the WWE website as of 4:45pm ET. The previews are usually online early in the morning, but occasionally they are put online early in the afternoon, but never this late. There is no mention of RAW on the WWE main page, and no official preview, and no video preview on YouTube.

