- Above is the full Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown match from Survivor Series in 2005. Batista, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley and JBL represented the blue brand against the red brand's Shawn Michaels, Kane, Big Show, Carlito and Chris Masters. Orton was the sole survivor by pinning Michaels.

- As noted, Ringside Fest is happening today in New York City where WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Nikki Cross, and Ricochet made appearances at the event. Lynch replaced Alexa Bliss, who had to cancel on short notice due to a personal matter. The event wasn't able to adjust their posters, but Lynch did some redecorating, slapping a photo of her face over Bliss' face.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Bianca Belair, Carmella, and Seth Rollins.