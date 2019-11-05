- This week's WWE RAW episode from Long Island saw Carolina make her in-ring debut for WWE, teaming with Sin Cara for a mixed tag team loss to Andrade and Zelina Vega. You can see video from the match above.

As noted last week, Carolina is really Catalina Garcia, who briefly had a WWE NXT run after being signed back in September as a part of the same WWE Performance Center Class as Santana Garrett and Austin Theory, among others. Garcia, who will be wearing a mask for her WWE run, made her main roster debut last week to help even the odds while Cara returned to action against Andrade and had to deal with Vega.

Carolina, who worked the indies as Jessy and hails from Chile, has not been added to the official WWE RAW roster as of this writing.

- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Long Island, NY for this week's Main Event episode:

* Shelton Benjamin vs. No Way Jose

* Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. Erick Rowan and Eric Young

Main Event spoilers for this week can be found at this link.

- As noted, WWE has announced a big non-title Triple Threat for the November 24 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view with WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. The match was announced on this week's RAW as Baszler interrupted Charly Caruso's sitdown interview with Lynch. Baszler and Lynch both warned each other during the segment that during the match they won't take their eyes off Bayley, but they're coming for each other.

Bayley took to Twitter after RAW to react to the announcement, and the RAW segment. She also issued a warning to the two.

"Sooo...you both are just gonna 'keep an eye on Bayley'? Just remember that I am the only one in this match who has held all 3 titles on all 3 brands. See you at #SurvivorSeries. ...or sooner," she tweeted.

Lynch responded to Bayley's tweet and used the infamous "Karen: Speak to the Manager" meme, which appears to be a reference to Bayley's recent hairstyle change that fans have been using on social media.

Becky wrote, "Why don't you complain to the manager, Karen?"

You can see their full exchange below: