WWE announced RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will kick off Monday's RAW and address her Survivor Series match against NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors will defend their titles on RAW, as well. An opponent has yet to be officially named, but Monday's show was taped on Friday, so you can check out the spoilers here.

Below is the updated lineup for RAW:

* Lana to make a "shocking confession."

* The rest of the men's Team RAW for Survivor Series to be unveiled.

* The Kabuki Warriors defend their women's tag titles.

* WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch kicks off RAW.