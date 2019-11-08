WWE is taping Monday's RAW from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England today. Thanks to Edward Neely for the following spoilers, which will air on Monday at 8pm ET on the USA Network:

* Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler come out to call the show. No sign of Dio Maddin, likely to sell last week's attack by Brock Lesnar

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane retained their titles over RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to open RAW. The titles were on the line. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler came down during the match and watched from ringside while sitting in a chair. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley ran down to attack Baszler. Asuka took advantage of the distraction and rolled Lynch up for the three count. Bayley is furious at the "Hey Bayley" chants so she attacks Becky as Baszler leaves to the back

