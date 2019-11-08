WWE taped tonight's SmackDown from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Thanks to Edward Neely for the following spoilers, which will air tonight at 8pm ET on FOX:

* They brought the show opening pyro to England

* King Baron Corbin opens SmackDown to massive heat. Corbin calls out Roman Reigns and they argue. Corbin says Reigns' testicles are now the size of marbles. Reigns gets the upperhand to end the segment

* Kayla Braxton is backstage with The New Day. Big E says they have to win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles tonight so they can catch up with Charlotte Flair's championship reigns

* The New Day's Big E and Kofi Kingston defeated The Revival to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. After the match, Imperium's WWE UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and Alexander Wolfe attack but Heavy Machinery makes the save and get beat down. Other SmackDown Superstars then get involved to chase Imperium away

* Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ali and Shorty G. Sami Zayn is still trying to get Daniel Bryan to join he and Nakamura's team. Bryan just watched the match from the stage, despite Zayn inviting him to watch from ringside

* Sasha Banks defeated Nikki Cross. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley was on commentary during the match and interfered at one point to assist with the win. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler appeared after the match and laid out Bayley for a big pop

* Carmella and Dana Brooke defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to earn spots on the women's Survivor Series team

* King Baron Corbin defeated Roman Reigns with help from Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. This was the main event

* Tyson Fury comes to the ring and calls out Braun Strowman because he wants to form a tag team. They're confronted by The B Team, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Fury and Strowman destroy Axel and Dallas, then pose together in the ring and on the stage to end the show

