- The above video is the newest from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville's YouTube channel, Damandyz Donutz. In the video, they eat donuts from Deluxe Italian Bakery. Liv Morgan is also in the video.

- WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt went on Instagram tonight to tell fans who aren't happy with the color change to the Universal title to stop complaining.

He posted a photo of his son with the title and wrote, "Knash says he likes the blue title, so shut the hell up about it."

Below is Wyatt's post:

- Natalya commented on her match tomorrow with Asuka. She wrote, "Tomorrow night, I'll be fighting @WWEAsuka ONE ON ONE for the first time ever on #Raw. Asuka embodies everything I love about wrestling: skill, precision, intensity, emotion, showmanship, guts and PASSION. Let's GO."

Below is her post: