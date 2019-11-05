WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt had a new Firefly Fun House segment on tonight's WWE Backstage to show of his title. The sideplates now have a portrait of "The Fiend" on them.

Wyatt won the championship by defeating Seth Rollins at last Thursday's Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Wyatt, and the newly won title, will remain on Friday Night SmackDown after WWE Champion Brock Lesnar quit SmackDown and headed to RAW to go after Rey Mysterio.

You can check out images of the title below: