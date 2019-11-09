On last night's SmackDown, WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt attacked Daniel Bryan backstage as Sami Zayn attempted to recruit Bryan into his and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura's group. It also looked like Cesaro had joined up with the stable, as well.

During Bryan's conversation with Zayn, "The Fiend" appeared and took out Bryan with the mandible claw.

This is not the first time the two have crossed paths though. In 2013 and 2014, Bryan feuded with The Wyatt Family, at one point even briefly joining up with the group, but then deciding against it.

Earlier today on Twitter, Wyatt showed a photo of the two from that time and in a separate tweet wrote, "Revenge is a confession of pain. Chapter 3: Judas"