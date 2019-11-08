It looks like Daniel Bryan could be feuding with WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt soon.

The storyline between Bryan and Sami Zayn continued on tonight's WWE SmackDown episode as Zayn invited Bryan to watch how he led Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura to tag team victory over Ali and Shorty G. Cesaro and Nakamura did win that match, but Bryan watched from the top of the stage, not from ringside with Zayn as he was invited to. This invite from Zayn came after Bryan was recently invited to join Nakamura and Zayn's group. Now it looks like Cesaro is a member of the group.

After Bryan watched the tag team match from the stage, he had a staredown from the stage while Zayn, Nakamura and Cesaro looked back from the ring. A backstage segment later aired where Zayn confronted Bryan and said he should've celebrated with them earlier, adding that the others were a little upset about it but he calmed them down. Zayn went on about Bryan joining their group, until The Fiend suddenly appeared behind Bryan. Zayn quickly ran away as the red light covered the room. Bryan turned around to an attack from The Fiend, and was brought down by the Mandible Claw. The Fiend repeatedly laughed as he held Bryan down to end the segment.

As noted before, The Fiend worked the dark segment after today's WWE TV tapings ended in Manchester, interrupting The OC and taking them on. You can click here to view photos and videos from the dark segment.

Stay tuned for updates on possible plans for Wyatt and Bryan.

Below are a few shots from tonight's backstage angle with Zayn, Bryan and Wyatt: