"The Fiend" WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt appeared after today's double WWE TV tapings at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.
The Fiend interrupted a post-RAW segment that saw The OC (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles) talk trash to the crowd. AJ commented on how there were no "hot moms" in the England crowd, and that's when the music hit. Fans popped big as The Fiend began his entrance and the red light came over the arena. Wyatt fought off all three members of The OC, then brought Styles down with the Mandible Claw.
It should be noted that Wyatt did not appear for the RAW or SmackDown TV tapings in Manchester. You can click here to read our SmackDown spoiler recap, and you can click here to read our RAW spoiler recap.
Below are a few fan shots from The Fiend's appearance in the dark main event segment:
