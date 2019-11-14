For four years Britt Baker balanced life as a wrestler on the indies and being in dental school. Then over the span of a couple of months Baker graduated and was hired as a dentist while also joining AEW.

She talked about getting the call to join AEW and also balancing her dentistry career during an interview with Women's Wrestling Weekly.

"Well we all, everyone was kind of hearing the rumbles that something was coming. And you know I heard the same thing that everyone else did on Twitter, oh maybe this is happening," recalled Baker. "Then eventually, the Bucks and Brandi and Cody - I was doing ROH shows at the time, not signed or anything, no contract in and out, Ring of Honor shows - and then I finally got a call from Brandi right around Christmas last year, saying, 'Hey, this is happening and we want you. So, what do we need to do to make this work?'

"And it was really easy, like I mean I was nervous because my requirements were, 'I need to practice dentistry, and I went to school for 8 years and I could not sleep at night knowing that I just threw that degree out the window to you know live my professional wrestling dream every single week.' But you know, so I always dreaded the day where I would have to pick and choose one of them and so I kind of just said, 'I don't want to have to give this up' and Brandi was awesome about it. Tony was awesome and even to this day they are super understanding.... On Thursday mornings I take the first flight home from Dynamite straight to the dentist office. And they get me literally on the first flight from that airport."

Baker defeated Bea Priestley at AEW Full Gear last weekend. During the interview, she discussed the concussion she received during their first encounter in the ring.

"I was severely concussed to the point where I couldn't go to work for a week," revealed Baker. I lost all peripheral vision on my left eye and had to go see retinal specialists, neuro-ophthalmologists and I mean like... I had to go see specialists I didn't know existed and I'm in the medical world. So you know, that was hard. That was like a physical and mental challenge, a little hill for me to overcome, and that's always in the back of your mind, well what if it happens again?"