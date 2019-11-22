Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake was immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame this year and was one of many legends at 80s WrestlingCon. Andy Malnoske caught up with Brutus where he was asked about the origin of his hedge clippers when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"When I became The Barber after WrestleMania III, I had a pair of scissors that I would come out with. But looking at these 30,000 people arenas, I realized this small pair of scissors wasn't cutting it," said Brutus. "So I went back to the drawing board and came up with the idea of the shears and making the barber pole on the handles.

"The people went bananas and they loved it. Ever since then, everywhere I go I carry the shears with me."

Brutus portrayed many different characters across his career but said he wanted to be remembered as more than just a pro wrestling character.

"I've had such a long career at 41 years and played a lot of different characters. But I'd like to be remembered as a pretty good wrestler. There's a lot of flashy guys who weren't good wrestlers. I'd like to be remembered as a guy who was flashy and had great personality and could actually wrestle. That means something," stated Brutus.

Looking back on his 41 year career, Brutus named Curt Hennig as the biggest rival he had in the ring.

"Mr. Perfect – there was definitely some unfinished business as I ended his perfect streak," recalled Brutus. "I was gonna take his belt from him and embarrass him in front of the world, but unfortunately that didn't happen."

