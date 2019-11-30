On this past week's RAW, Charlotte got the green mist, yet again, as Asuka picked up the win over the 10-time champion.

WWE announced that on this Monday's RAW, Charlotte will take on the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match.

As noted, Seth Rollins will also apologize to Team RAW for his actions on this past week's show.

Rollins looked to turn heel on the fans and Kevin Owens, as well as the rest of Team RAW. The show ended with a possible alliance with The Authors of Pain, but that wasn't officially declared.