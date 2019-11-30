As reported earlier, Jordynne Grace said that tonight she was told by former ECW star The Sandman that women shouldn't be in the main event because it was wrong.

Grace tweeted the story, "Hey remember that time The Sandman came up to four women about to main event to tell us that women main eventing is "wrong" and "any male wrestler with any sort of experience would agree"? Was this in 1998? No, it was tonight. December 2019."

Several wrestlers responded to Sandman's comments. AEW Champion Chris Jericho tweeted, "I don't agree."

Madison Rayne wrote, "Gross. I hope he stuck around to see the match and eat his words."

Will Ospreay commented, "Really??? Most of the women wrestlers are pulling off more innovating & exciting stuff then the ever before. Can't tell you the amount of times I go watch a Stardom match & want to retire cos their matches are INSANE! Let's not interfere with progress, everyone keep killing it."

Shazza McKenzie shared a GIF and also tweeted, "I... am speechless."

Reby Hardy simply wrote, "Wow" and Melissa Santos tweeted, "What the fu--..... Wow."

